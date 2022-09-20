Country Music Star Supporting Farmers

A country music star is supporting his farming roots. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan in the newest “Mythbusters 2.0” video campaign produced by the National Pork Board.

Building on the success of the 2021 Mythbusting campaign, the National Pork Board (NPB) is working with country music star Luke Bryan for what’s described as “Mythbusting 2.0.” Heather Hill, president of NPB, said after the success of last year they are excited to continue busting myths with the help of Bryan.

“He is from a farming family in Georgia. And so, he knows firsthand how hard farming can be and the connections that we have being family farms and is really excited to work with us to help clear up those misconceptions that exist and we think you know, he connects with a lot of people,” she said.

Continuing the short video education vignette, Bryan will share how the pork producer continues to bring a safe, nutritious product to the consumer.

“You know, all the industry programs that we have, whether it’s PQA, anything that can help get us from farm to fork to really connect with consumers from that standpoint, how we work very closely with our veterinarians and are very passionate about what we do, really the We Care ethical principles.”

