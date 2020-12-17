Counties that have been impacted by wildfires have an opportunity to apply for assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency (FSA). Applications are being accepted for the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP). FSA is holding a 60-day sign-up window that will close on January 28, 2021. The ECP is designed to help with the cost to restore damaged farmland to pre-disaster conditions.

There are 41 California counties that are eligible for the program that assists farmers address damages from this year’s wildfires. Producers can receive as much as 75 percent of the cost of approved restoration activity. Up to 90 percent cost-share assistance is available to limited resource, socially disadvantaged, and beginning farmers and ranchers. FSA County Committees will evaluate applications and, in some cases, perform an on-site inspection of the damage.

Listen to the radio report below.

Counties Impacted by Wildfire Eligible for Emergency Conservation Program

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West