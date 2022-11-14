Cotton Trust Protocol Second Annual Report

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol has published its second annual report. It details the results for the 2021-22 period, from August 1st, 2021-July 31st, 2022. The farm-level, science-based sustainability program reports significant improvements in the sustainability metrics measured; an increase in membership across the value chain; the completion of nine successful pilots; and its growing international recognition by independent and government bodies.

In the 2021-22 period the Trust Protocol was able to provide farm-level data reporting showing significant improvements with grower members having demonstrated tangible results across six key metrics. Using peer-to-peer data sharing and aggregated sustainability data provided by the Trust Protocol, its 2021-22 grower members have recorded:

a 13% increase in land use efficiency and a 14% increase in water use efficiency;

a 25% reduction in energy use;

a 21% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions;

a 78% reduction in soil loss, and

positive Soil Conservation Index for 70% of growers.

