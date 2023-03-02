Cotton Trust Protocol Deadline

An important deadline is coming up for cotton growers. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol reminds growers to enroll and complete data entry for their 2022 crop as the March 31, 2023, deadline quickly approaches.

Launched in 2020, the Trust Protocol was designed to set a new standard in more sustainably grown cotton. Producers enrolled in the Trust Protocol are eligible to participate in the Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will provide technical and financial assistance to 1,650 U.S. cotton farmers with acres available for Climate Smart practice changes. Growers also receive personalized data that can be used to help improve their sustainability efforts and yield, as well as gain closer communication with their end customer.

“Sustainably grown cotton that is backed by verified data and measurable outcomes is highly sought after by brands and retailers,” said Ted Schneider, a Trust Protocol grower from Louisiana. “While grower participation in the program has doubled since the program’s pilot year, we need more cotton growers to enroll and complete their data entry before the deadline so we can meet the increased demand for sustainably grown U.S. cotton.”

The Trust Protocol has welcomed more than 1,100 brand, retailer, mill and manufacturer members, including Levi Strauss & Co., Old Navy, Gap, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., and J.Crew.

With increased scrutiny on sustainability, the program provides access to more sustainably grown cotton for brands and retailers, and science-based, data-led assurances that consumers can have confidence in —which they say is something that has been lacking in the industry to date.

Data entered is secure and remains confidential, used only in aggregate form. Crop consultants can also be authorized to enter information on the grower’s behalf. Additionally, the John Deere Operations Center can pre-populate up to 40% of the data needed to complete the Fieldprint analysis for those who utilize the platform.

Growers should enroll and complete their data entry at TrustUSCotton.org by March 31st.

Enrollment for the 2023 crop will open the second week of April. For help enrolling, contact info@trustuscotton.org.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Cotton Trust Protocol Deadline

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.