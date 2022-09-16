Cotton Program in USDA Partnership

A cotton program is one of the recipients of a USDA climate smart partnership. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is proud to be the lead and recipient of the U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program, which will receive funding as one of those selected as part of the USDA Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities pilot projects. The project will build markets for climate-smart cotton and provide technical and financial assistance to over 1,000 U.S. cotton farmers to advance the adoption of climate-smart practices on more than one million acres. This will allow the production of more than four million bales of Climate Smart Cotton over five years.

Dr. Gary Adams, President of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol says, “The U.S. Climate Smart Cotton Program is an important step in providing the necessary resources needed for growers to learn, grow and explore new opportunities that will improve their environmental footprint.”

The project is a multi-stakeholder initiative that also includes the National Cotton Council’s export arm Cotton Council International, Cotton Incorporated, the Soil Health Institute, Soil and Water Outcomes Fund, Texas A&M AgriLife Research, Agricenter International, Alabama A&M University, and North Carolina A&T State University.

