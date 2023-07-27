Cotton Growers Asked to Complete Survey

There’s a request for information from cotton growers around the U.S. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Cotton Incorporated is asking all U.S. cotton producers to take the 2023 Natural Resource Survey. This survey will guide Cotton Incorporated’s future research priorities and help document U.S. cotton production improvements.

The online survey should take 25 to 35 minutes to complete, and participants who complete the survey before July 31st will be mailed a free 30oz YETI Rambler cup featuring the Seal of Cotton trademark. Only aggregated data from this survey will be used, and no individual grower data will be shared. A similar version of this survey was previously administered in 2008 and 2014.

Having a representative dataset of U.S. cotton production is critical to help tell U.S. cotton’s sustainability story and document continuous improvement in the industry.

To take the survey, cotton producers should visit www.cottoninc.com/AgSurvey.

