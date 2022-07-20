Cotton Council International will be showcasing U.S. cotton production and processing to key Pakistani textile manufacturing executives during a special trade mission in the U.S. next week. CCI is the export arm of the National Cotton Council. It will also be coordinating important U.S. exporter meetings with those Pakistani executives during the trade mission. The executives will travel across the U.S. Cotton Belt through July 28. With total cotton consumption estimated at 11.1 million bales in 2021-22, Pakistan is the third largest cotton-consuming country after China and India. This trade mission’s participating companies collectively consume about 4.4 million bales annually. For the 2021-22 marketing year, U.S. cotton export sales (as of mid-July) to these tour participants is 1.5 million bales. The group will tour farms, visit the Port of Savanah, meet with exporters in the Cotton Belt’s four major regions, and meet with representatives of U.S. cotton industry organizations.

Cotton Focus of Pakistani Trade Mission

