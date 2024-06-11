Cotton Condition Update Dan June 11, 2024Cotton Cotton is a soft, fluffy staple fiber that grows in a boll, or protective capsule, around the seeds of cotton plants of the genus Gossypium in the family of Malvaceae. The fiber is almost pure cellulose. Under natural conditions, the cotton bolls will tend to increase the dispersion of the seeds.By yogesh_more/DepositPhotos image USDA meteorologist, Brad Rippey has an update on cotton conditions around the nation. Sponsored ContentControlling Fire Ants in Almond OrchardsMay 29, 2024Fungicide Resistance Management MinuteApril 15, 2024Fungicide Resistance Management MinuteApril 11, 2024 Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related