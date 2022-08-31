Recognizing farmers and ranchers working for the climate. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Corteva Agriscience this week announced that applications are available for its 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program. The program recognizes farmers and ranchers who implement, scale and share climate-positive practices. The program will give the selected global and regional leaders tools and opportunities to broadly share their experiences and help accelerate the adoption of climate-positive practices.

Farmers and ranchers in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, India, Ireland, Kenya, New Zealand, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States are eligible to participate. Farmers can be nominated by local or regional grower groups, nonprofit organizations, universities, field or sales representatives, or other technology partners.

The Global Leader recipients will receive a lifetime membership to Global Farmer Network, training and in-person participation in a Global Farmer Roundtable. Corteva will accept nominations for the program through November 30, 2022. You can find more information at Corteva.com.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Corteva Announces 2022 Climate Positive Leaders Program

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.