Corn Growers Praise Biden Officials for Stance on Biotech Corn

Some national praise from the National Corn Growers Association.

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) praised the Biden administration for issuing an official rejection of a recent proposed compromise from Mexico on biotech corn imports into the country.

The development came during a meeting between Mexican officials and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Secretary of Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis Taylor and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s chief ag negotiator Doug McKalip.

In a statement that came after the meeting, USTR and USDA said the changes offered by Mexico “are not sufficient and Mexico’s proposed approach, which is not grounded in science, still threatens to disrupt billions of dollars in bilateral agricultural trade, cause serious economic harm to U.S. farmers and Mexican livestock producers, and stifle important innovations needed to help producers respond to pressing climate and food security challenges.”

NCGA President Tom Haag responded, “This is significant development and good news for corn growers.”

Mexico announced in late 2020 a decree banning biotech corn into the country, beginning in early 2024.

