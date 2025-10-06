California’s Water Puzzle: Insights from Avid Water’s Cory Broad

Finding Solutions in a State Defined by Water Challenges

Cory Broad

California’s agriculture industry is built on innovation, resilience, and adaptation—qualities that define experts like Cory Broad, Agronomic Sales Manager at Avid Water. In a conversation with host Nick Papagni on the AgNet News Hour, Broad delved into the state’s ongoing struggle to manage water efficiently amid drought cycles, regulatory pressures, and urban expansion.

“Water is pretty important to everybody in the Valley,” Broad began. “Whether you’re a farmer, an urban resident, or anywhere in between, we’re all in this together.”

Avid Water’s reach extends across the state, from the Mexican border to Chico and out to the coast. With sixteen stores and a team of highly skilled irrigation specialists, Broad and his colleagues design and implement systems tailored to each grower’s unique conditions. “We get to share ideas from one region to another,” Broad explained. “Something that works in Monterey County might become a great solution in Madera.”

The Evolution of Drip Irrigation

Over the past two decades, California growers—particularly those in the almond-rich Central Valley—have embraced drip irrigation as a way to maximize water efficiency. But as Broad pointed out, the conversation has shifted from installation to optimization.

“Now that most farmers have these systems in place, the focus is on how to make them better,” he said. “How do we make them more efficient with water, energy, and fertilizer? How do we improve design and management?”

Farmers are now more engaged and informed than ever before, bringing their own ideas to the table. “There’s more discourse back and forth,” Broad explained. “Instead of us saying, ‘Here’s what you need,’ growers are coming to us with experience and asking, ‘Can we do it this way?’ It’s a real exchange of ideas.”

A Full-System Approach: From Pump to Field

Avid Water’s comprehensive model allows them to manage every step of the irrigation process—beginning at the pump. “From the pump out, we’re able to do everything,” Broad said. “We’re licensed electrical and general contractors, certified irrigation designers, and crop advisors.”

This integrated approach means Avid can install wells, bring in electrical service, and maintain systems all the way to the drip line. Beyond infrastructure, they also assist with irrigation scheduling and crop advising, ensuring systems run efficiently year-round.

Fertigation: Precision and Cost Efficiency

Labor shortages and high operating costs have pushed farmers toward more automated, efficient solutions—particularly when it comes to fertilizer application. Through fertigation, liquid fertilizers are applied directly through drip lines, offering both precision and savings.

“It’s one of the major benefits of a well-designed drip system,” Broad said. “You can evenly apply fertilizer with very low labor costs compared to manual or mechanical applications. Plus, you reduce fuel and equipment wear.”

This method not only saves money but also helps reduce environmental impact by limiting runoff and ensuring nutrients go exactly where they’re needed.

Groundwater and Water Quality Across California

When it comes to water quality, geography plays a crucial role. Broad explained that areas less dependent on groundwater generally enjoy cleaner, more reliable supplies. “Where groundwater is heavily used, quality tends to decrease,” he noted.

In districts like the Fresno Irrigation District, reliable annual water deliveries help maintain balance. “We’re lucky here,” Broad said. “We’re not forced to rely solely on groundwater, and when we do, it’s been recharged by the district. That improves overall quality.”

Broad emphasized that water quality often mirrors a district’s infrastructure and management. “Strong and consistent surface water deliveries help maintain better groundwater—and in turn, better outcomes for farmers.”

Using Technology and Education to Bridge Communities

Beyond his role in water management, Broad has become a familiar face on LinkedIn, where he shares videos educating farmers and urban residents alike about California’s complex water systems.

“Being a millennial, I’ve had the opportunity to use technology to bring ideas to people,” Broad said. “Whether it’s at work, at home, or in recreation, I use a lot of water. So I try to educate from all sides—agriculture, urban life, and environmental stewardship.”

His outreach reflects his broader philosophy: California’s water future depends on understanding, cooperation, and innovation across all sectors.

Agriculture and Urban Expansion: Finding Balance

As cities grow and farmland shrinks, Broad and Avid Water are finding ways to support both urban and agricultural water needs. Through licensing and compliance with prevailing wage and municipal standards, Avid is able to bridge the gap between the farm gate and city departments.

“It’s an ecosystem,” Broad explained. “Urban sprawl is right up against ag land. We’re helping landowners prepare for that while ensuring good water practices.”

Broad’s involvement with the Almond Board of California underscores this commitment. “One of our initiatives is to be a good neighbor,” he said. “That means managing dust, preventing runoff, and engaging with nearby urban environments. Ag is going above and beyond.”

A Shared Responsibility

Broad’s message is clear: effective water management requires collaboration. “We have 40 million people in California and over 8 million irrigated acres,” he said. “It really takes everyone—farmers, cities, and policymakers—working together.”

He offered a personal example: “At my home, I have a smart irrigation timer that adjusts based on weather. It’s the same concept farmers use, just on a smaller scale. It’s about managing resources responsibly, wherever you are.”

Speaking Up for Water

Broad’s leadership extends beyond Avid Water. He serves on several boards, including the California Ag Irrigation Association, the Almond Board of California, and the Irrigation Association, a national body representing irrigated agriculture across the U.S.

Through these organizations, he advocates for practical water policies and farmer-driven innovation. “We go to D.C. every year to meet with members of Congress,” Broad said. “We talk about the challenges we face and how policy can better support both farmers and urban water users.”

A Call for Action: Fixing California’s Water System

As the discussion continued, host Nick Papagni posed a question that resonates deeply throughout California’s agriculture industry: Can the state’s water problems ever truly be fixed?

Broad’s answer was one of cautious optimism grounded in practical vision. “Absolutely,” he said. “When you have the ninth largest economy in the world—one that’s built rockets, created the internet, and developed the smartphones we use—this problem is solvable. We just haven’t taken action.”

For Broad, the issue isn’t about political sides or environmental labels—it’s about resiliency. “Let’s not argue over the pennies,” he said. “Let’s figure out how to spend the dollars wisely. We haven’t made a major investment in water storage infrastructure since about 1979, when California’s population was half what it is today.”

He compared the lack of water development to neglecting the state’s highway system. “Imagine if we hadn’t built a road since 1979. The traffic would be unbearable. That’s essentially what we’ve done with our water system.”

His message is simple: California must modernize and expand its water infrastructure to keep pace with population growth, agriculture, and climate realities. “Let’s focus on being resilient,” Broad emphasized. “This problem is solvable if we take action.”

Food Security and the Value of American Agriculture

Papagni noted that federal attention on water storage projects could bring long-awaited progress, and Broad agreed, calling agriculture a matter of national security.

“We can’t outsource our ag production—you can never get it back,” he said firmly. “Growing your own food is one of the most American things there is. California produces the most diverse and robust food supply in the world. I’m proud to be a part of that system and proud to be a Californian working in agriculture.”

Designing for Every Soil and Every Farm

California’s geography offers a challenge of extremes—ranging from dense clay to sandy soils—and Broad’s work at Avid Water reflects a deep understanding of these variations.

“Everything is tailored to the customer, the crop, and the environment,” he said. “The technology already exists; our job is to put it to work for the farmer. If the farmer isn’t successful, Avid won’t be successful. We design every system to match exactly what that field needs.”

Battling Gophers, Rats, and Other Pests

No matter how advanced irrigation technology becomes, nature always pushes back. On California’s west side, rodents like gophers and rats have been known to chew through drip tubing—a costly and frustrating problem for growers.

“I get asked all the time if we’ve come up with a drip system gophers can’t eat,” Broad said with a laugh. “If I did, I’d be selling it from my house on a hill somewhere.”

But the issue is serious, and manufacturers are responding. “We’re seeing new materials and technologies being tested,” Broad noted. “One area of renewed interest is subsurface drip irrigation (SDI) in permanent crops. Historically, it’s been used in row crops like cotton, corn, tomatoes, and melons—but now we’re exploring its long-term potential for orchards. If we can make buried drip efficient and durable for 20 years, that’s the next frontier.”

The Big Concern for 2026: Water Uncertainty

Looking ahead, Broad identified water allocation uncertainty as his greatest concern for the coming water year. “In 2025, Westside growers only got a little over 50% allocation from the federal system,” he explained. “Planting and purchasing decisions are being made now for 2026, but we don’t yet know how much water we’ll have—or when we’ll find out.”

For crops like cotton, timing is critical. “Growers need to prep soil, order seed, and have drip systems in place months in advance,” he said. “If the allocation comes too late, it affects everything—from planting to irrigation equipment orders. Farmers can’t plan efficiently, and suppliers like us are forced to react.”

This recurring uncertainty, Broad warned, threatens both agricultural productivity and long-term planning. “My big fear is that we go into every season having the same conversation,” he said. “Do we have water? How much? And will it come in time?”

When Water Doesn’t Reach the Farm

The conversation turned to one of California’s most controversial topics: the large volumes of water released to the ocean for environmental purposes.

“It’s challenging because it affects everyone,” Broad said. “It’s not just growers—it’s communities. The fertilizer salesman, the tractor dealer, the farmworker—they all depend on that water. When farmers lose water, people lose jobs. And when income drops, the whole Valley feels it.”

He gave a local example that resonated deeply. “I’m going to the Fresno State football game this weekend, and I’ll run into hundreds of people who depend on agriculture. We’re all connected. You can’t have a strong community without water reaching the farm.”

The Ripple Effect: Small Towns and Big Consequences

Papagni pointed out that when water disappears, entire towns suffer—places like Mendota, Firebaugh, and Chowchilla. Broad agreed. “Without water, there are no jobs,” he said. “And when jobs disappear, towns shrink. It’s the same thing we saw in Taft when the oil industry declined.”

Broad stressed that California agriculture is simply too vital to lose. “It’s too big, too important—not just for the Central Valley, but for the whole country. The diversity of crops we grow here can’t be replicated anywhere else. Letting that slip away would be a disservice to our communities and to America.”

Infrastructure Without Water

Few things frustrate Broad more than seeing perfectly built irrigation infrastructure sit idle. “We have the best soil in the world for almonds on the west side,” he said. “The Mediterranean-type soils are ideal. But we can’t get water out there—it’s mind-boggling.”

He pointed to decades of investment that now seem underutilized. “All the infrastructure is there—pipelines, canals, reservoirs, pumping stations. The San Luis Reservoir and all the surrounding systems were built to make this region thrive,” he explained. “But politics have kept water from flowing through those pipes. Growers could turn a valve and water would be there, but it’s not. It’s incredibly frustrating.”

Broad lamented that the hard work of previous generations—those who engineered California’s massive water network—has been “spoiled away.”

Helping New Farmers Take Root

Despite the challenges, Broad continues to meet with new farmers eager to start fresh in California agriculture. “If you called me tomorrow and said you’ve got 40 acres and want to plant almonds, I’d meet you in the field,” he told Papagni. “We’d talk about your goals, your resources, your strengths, and your limitations.”

That personal approach extends beyond technology. “A lot of new farmers have off-farm jobs, so we might design systems that run automatically or send alerts when something changes,” Broad explained. “That way, you can manage your orchard even while you’re at work.”

For Avid Water, design begins not just with crops—but with water. “In the past, the mindset was: here’s how much water I have, now what can I do with it?” Broad said. “We’re changing that. Every irrigation design we create includes a water budget. I can tell a grower exactly how many hours a week the system needs to run, how much water it will use, and what their limitations and opportunities are.”

California’s Diverse Grower Landscape

As the discussion continued, Papagni asked Broad about the balance between large and small growers across the Central Valley. Broad explained that California agriculture remains incredibly diverse—both in its crops and its farm sizes.

“On the east side—the Citrus Belt from Orange Cove down through Reedley and Terra Bella—you’ll find smaller growers,” Broad said. “Ten-, eighteen-, twenty-acre blocks are common, and that’s pretty normal.”

By contrast, the west side of the Valley along the I-5 Corridor looks much different. “Out there, it feels like everything’s in 160-acre squares,” Broad noted. “You tend to see larger operators.”

Still, despite growing consolidation, he remains hopeful. “Yes, the big are getting bigger. That’s partly a result of regulation—some growers have to scale up to spread costs out. But there are still plenty of family farms of every size. It’s a healthy mix, and that’s one of the things that makes California agriculture so strong.”

Investors Entering the Ag Space

Papagni then asked whether Broad and Avid Water were seeing more investor-driven projects. Broad said that this has indeed become a larger segment of their business.

“Ag is challenging, but over time it’s pretty stable,” he explained. “We’ve had people from the Bay Area, Silicon Valley—even one from Amazon’s R&D division—who own property in Los Banos and need help setting up irrigation.”

Not all investors, he emphasized, are large corporations. “When we say investor, people think Wall Street,” Broad said. “But it could just be someone who bought a small ranch as a retirement project or who wants to contribute to local food production. We work with them all.”

Looking Ahead: The Next 5 to 10 Years

When asked what the next decade might look like for California’s water and agriculture, Broad didn’t sugarcoat the challenges—but he also refused to give up hope.

“I think we’re going to battle no matter what,” he said. “But something worth fighting for is worth fighting for—and water is definitely that.”

California, Broad reminded listeners, has enough water. The issue lies in managing and moving it efficiently. “We have plenty of water as a state,” he said. “The biggest challenge is just moving it around. We need to invest in infrastructure and technology to make it work for agriculture, the environment, and 40 million people.”

Broad mentioned the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) as one of the major pressures farmers face. “Early estimates said we could lose up to a million acres of farmland in the Valley because of SGMA,” he said. “That’s going to hit small towns like Mendota and San Joaquin hard.”

Still, he sees cause for optimism. “People are waking up to their food supply,” he said. “They want to know where their food comes from and how it’s grown. Social media helps with that transparency. Maybe I’m naïve, but I think those conversations will drive real solutions.”

A Family Legacy and a Commitment to the Future

As the conversation wrapped up, Papagni turned the spotlight on Broad’s family and the next generation. “Your baby’s 18 months old now,” he said. “Hopefully, they’ll grow up in a California where water is more secure. I’ve known your dad, Fred, for years—one of the best umpires in the Valley—and you’ve got a great family.”

Broad smiled at the mention. “Absolutely,” he said. “Gotta give a shout-out to Dad and the whole family. I really appreciate the chance to come on and talk about these issues. Hopefully, next time we’ll have even more to share—new projects, maybe even some progress on the water front.”

Papagni agreed: “You’re my water guy, Corey. We’ll definitely have you back—especially as we head into 2026. We need to keep folks updated on what’s happening in water and farming.”

Before signing off, Broad shared how to reach him for growers or investors looking for irrigation help:

📧 Email: cbroad@avidwater.com

🌐 Website: www.avidwater.com

📞 Phone: 559-341-6002

Papagni concluded, “Plenty of people are going to have questions for my water expert, Corey Broad. Thanks so much for joining us.”