The Baku Climate Change Conference, or COP29, concluded early Sunday morning, November 24, after an intense session marked by both progress and unresolved tensions. Delegates worked into the early hours to address key issues, including climate finance and adaptation goals.

A significant milestone was the adoption of decisions under Paris Agreement Articles 6.2 and 6.4, enabling market-based approaches for reducing emissions. This development, celebrated by delegates, operationalizes cooperative strategies long in the making.

The conference set a new climate finance goal of at least $300 billion per year by 2035, with developed nations leading the charge. However, developing countries expressed dissatisfaction. Nations like India and Nigeria called the target insufficient, while Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) criticized the exclusion of loss and damage funding.

Progress was made on adaptation indicators and extending the Lima gender work program, but contentious debates over energy transitions and the Global Stocktake’s outcomes remain unresolved. These issues will be revisited in June 2025.

Despite some achievements, COP29 ended under a cloud of frustration, highlighting the need for stronger commitments in future negotiations.

COP29 Wraps Up with Mixed Outcomes and Lingering Disputes<>/em>

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.