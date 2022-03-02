How to control weeds on the farm without using chemicals. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Palmer Amaranth

Courtesy of University of Illinois

There are more than a dozen methods for controlling weeds. Including using them in useful and creative ways, or eating them!

For organic farming, an organic weed control plan is a comprehensive approach to manage weeds year round. A good weed control plan ties right in with building soil fertility and creating the perfect planting environment for your chosen plants to thrive.

Before you try to control weeds, first you’ll need to understand them. Since weeds have been around for thousands of years, they’ve learned how to thrive very well in their environment. Understanding the different classes of weeds will also help with your approach in how to control them.

In tomorrow’s program, we will discuss the different classes of weeds to help you plan to eradicate them.

Control of Weeds on the Farm Without Using Chemicals