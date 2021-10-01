Continuing Resolution Includes Disaster Relief for Agriculture

The continuing resolution recently passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden includes several important provisions for agriculture. The Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act will keep federal agencies funded through December 3. Included in the bill is $10 billion in support for disaster relief for farmers and ranchers who have suffered losses in 2020 and 2021. The bill also extends Livestock Mandatory Reporting through December 3. Multiple agricultural groups have expressed appreciation for the disaster assistance included in the bill.

“Passage of the continuing resolution today is good news for the family farmers, ranchers, and rural communities. In addition to keeping federal programs funded, the CR includes critical relief to farmers and ranchers for disaster recovery,” National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said in a press release. “We also welcome the short-term extension of the Livestock Mandatory Program (LMR), an important tool for price discovery in livestock markets. LMR ultimately needs to be improved and permanently extended, and we look forward to working with Congress to institute reforms that can help address consolidation in livestock markets.”

The continuing resolution reauthorizes the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+). Through the bill, counties that experience D2 conditions for eight weeks on the U.S. Drought Monitor will be eligible for drought assistance. The bill also includes $275 million for the Emergency Watershed Protection Program and approximately $25 million for the Rural Microentrepreneur Assistance Program. A total of $750 million has been allocated for livestock producers that suffered losses due to drought or wildfire in 2021.

“California’s farmers and ranchers have experienced substantial crop damage due to wildfire and drought over the past two years,” said California Farm Bureau Federation President Jamie Johansson. “This disaster assistance will provide California’s family farms with needed additional support, providing both stability for our farmers and a safeguard for America’s domestic food supply.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West