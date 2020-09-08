The Fall 2020 Continuing Education for Pest Management Professionals series has a new format for this year. The new format for the series will be a combination of in-person classroom lessons which will be accompanied by an online option. A limited number of licensees will be allowed to attend in the classroom and will be subject to all social-distancing restrictions.

Admittance will be on a first come/first served basis and those interested in attending are encouraged to call the day before for information regarding the class size restrictions that are in place. So far, three four-hour meetings have been approved and are scheduled for September 22, September 29, and October 6. A fourth meeting proposed for October 13 is still pending. Registration information and a full agenda is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

Continuing Education Events for Pest Management Professionals

