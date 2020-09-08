Continuing Education Events for Pest Management Professionals

University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources

Jim Rogers Pest Update, Radio Reports

The Fall 2020 Continuing Education for Pest Management Professionals series has a new format for this year. The new format for the series will be a combination of in-person classroom lessons which will be accompanied by an online option. A limited number of licensees will be allowed to attend in the classroom and will be subject to all social-distancing restrictions.

Admittance will be on a first come/first served basis and those interested in attending are encouraged to call the day before for information regarding the class size restrictions that are in place. So far, three four-hour meetings have been approved and are scheduled for September 22, September 29, and October 6. A fourth meeting proposed for October 13 is still pending. Registration information and a full agenda is available online.

Listen to the radio report below.

