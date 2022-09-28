Consumers Pay More for Healthier Food

Consumers are willing to pay higher prices for some types of food. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

A recent survey of more than 2,000 adults indicates that 84% of consumers still consider health and wellness when purchasing fresh food. The survey by Deloitte Insights also found that three in four respondents are actively seeking more personalized nutrition, up 13 percentage points year over year. More than half (55%) of consumers say they are willing to pay a premium for the right foods because they contribute to their health and wellness.

The survey report from the company says perishability is still relevant but is now more of a pocketbook issue. They say nearly eight in 10 (78%) consumers consider food waste, likely out of a desire to minimize spending. According to Deloitte, lower-income consumers and those using food assistance programs care the most about food waste as a purchase driver—again, suggesting it is a response to higher prices.

Nearly half (46%) of consumers are responding to high inflation by buying lower-priced food items.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

