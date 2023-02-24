Consumers Expect to Pay More for Groceries

And the survey says: We’re planning to pay more for groceries. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.



Consumers Tamp Down Optimism on Grocery Spend

New survey from KPMG reveals that shoppers expect to shell out more for essentials in 2023

Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer Senior Editor

Consumers, who have adapted to a lot of transformational change over the past few years, are getting good at it. That’s one conclusion from the “2023 KPMG Winter Consumer Pulse Survey,” which shows that consumers anticipate additional hikes in grocery prices but are actively and successfully looking for ways to save money.

According to the survey, consumers expect a 15% increase in their grocery spend in 2023. More than half (56%) think they will spend more on groceries this year, with only 9% indicating that they plan to spend less.

In other sectors, 31% of consumers report that they will spend more on personal care products in 2023 versus 17% in 2022. Expectations in foodservice are holding steady, as 38% think they will pay more for restaurant meals in the months ahead, a 2% increase from last year.

Given consistent inflation, shoppers are changing their habits. For example, 35% reported that they intend to spend less online across all categories this year, compared to 16% who felt that way in winter 2022. Many respondents are reining in spending in …..

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.