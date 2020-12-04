This holiday season, consumers are being encouraged to ‘give the gift of eggs.’ Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the American Egg Board launched a new marketing campaign that pokes fun at the practice of extravagant gift-giving. The 15-second spots titled “Giant Bow” and “Proposal” are being distributed online, and feature comedic takes on typical holiday gifting advertisements. The campaign was developed with the current pandemic in mind.

Consumers are likely to be spending more time at home this holiday season and may be facing more financial hardships than years past. The American Egg Board offers a reminder that versatility and affordability make a dozen eggs the perfect type of “present” both for holidays at home and food gifting. The lighthearted digital shorts are intended to remind everyone that something homemade can be the best gift and serve as a great way to make new memories and celebrate traditions.

Listen to the radio report below.

Consumers Encourages to Give ‘The Gift of Eggs’ in New Ad Campaign

