Grocery stores and gas stations serve as key indicators of inflation. While concerns about inflation have been persistent in recent years, ongoing tariff disputes with Canada, Mexico, and China have heightened worries about rising prices.

According to the Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey, most consumers—regardless of political affiliation—expect tariffs to drive up food costs. Among Democratic respondents, 85.4 percent anticipate higher prices, while 74.6 percent of Republicans and 74 percent of Independents or others share the same expectation.

Consumers are preparing for the impact. More than 77 percent of survey participants reported being somewhat or very worried about tariffs. Those concerned about tariffs’ effects on food prices are also pessimistic about short-term inflation, with many expecting it to worsen in the coming months.

Consumers Concerned About Tariffs and Rising Food Prices

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.