The monthly Consumer Price Index shows a further increase in food prices. The food index increased 0.4 percent in August after larger increases in recent months. The food at home index increased 0.4 percent over the month as four of the six major grocery store food group’s indexes rose.

The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.7 percent over the month, as the beef index rose 1.7 percent. The index for fruits and vegetables rose 0.2 percent in August after declining in July. The index for dairy and related products declined in August, falling one percent after rising in each of the previous four months.

The index for cereals and bakery products was unchanged in August after increasing 1.2 percent in July. The food at home index rose three percent over the past 12 months. Five of the six major food group indexes increased. The only group to decline was dairy and related products, which fell 0.5 percent over the last 12 months.

The National Association of Farm Broadcasting and the American Farm Bureau Federation contributed to this report.

Consumer Food Prices Up Slightly Again