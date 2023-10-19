Conservation Reserve Program Pays Over $1.77 Billion

Blue Vane trap in Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) field

Nearly $2 Billion is given out for conservation efforts. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The USDA has issued over $1.77 billion this year to agricultural producers and landowners through its Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The agency says the program is a critical piece of the Department’s efforts to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry on working lands.

More than 667,000 participants received payments from the Farm Service Agency (FSA) for their voluntary conservation efforts on more than 23 million acres of private land.

“Through the addition of tools to sequester carbon, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and better quantify these efforts, we’ve made the Conservation Reserve Program better for the nation’s ag producers and landowners and our natural resources,” says Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The USDA also listed the top five states for CRP participation payments, including Iowa at number one, followed by Illinois, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Missouri.

“We are grateful to all CRP participants who are making a tremendous difference now and for future generations,” Vilsack adds.

