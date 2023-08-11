Conservation Project Supported by USDA Grant of $90 Million

Another project made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities will be making funding available to farmers. USDA is investing a total of $3.1 billion in 141 selected projects through the program. The National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) is one of the funding recipients and is launching the first phase of its conservation project. NACD is seeking concept papers for the project to support private-public partnerships addressing the demand for climate-smart commodity markets.

The $90 million program has approximately half the funding allocated to producer incentives and payments. NACD expects to reach more than 1,400 producers through the conservation project and seeks to implement climate-smart practices on more than 430,000 acres. As part of the project implementation, NACD will be partnering with several other organizations through the project’s development and selection phase.

“NACD’s selection as a partner for Climate-Smart Commodities is a testament to the enduring legacy of our nation’s voluntary, locally-led conservation delivery system,” NACD President Kim LaFleur said in a press release. “There is no one-size-fits-all approach to building climate resilience. Conservation districts provide producers with the technical assistance and financial incentives that make sense for their operation.”

NACD is seeking projects that will support private-public partnerships and help to scale up the implementation of climate-smart practices. Project priorities also include advancing greenhouse gas Measurement, Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MMRV), and supporting producer participation in resulting markets. A formal call for proposals is expected to begin in Fall 2023. “NACD will be creating a diverse portfolio of projects that impact a wide range of agricultural operations and producers. We also look forward to developing projects and partnerships that advance innovative approaches to MMRV and expand markets for climate-smart commodities,” said LaFleur.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West