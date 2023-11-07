Conservation Investments Highlighted at California Dairy

COURTESY: Debra Denhart, USDA-NRCS

Conservation investments made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were recently highlighted at an event at Maddox Dairy in Riverdale, California. During a visit to the farm, USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation, Robert Bonnie noted the impact of over $5 billion in new funding made possible through the Investing in America agenda. Among these funds, $1.1 billion was specifically allocated to the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) from USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“U.S. dairy is already very efficient from a greenhouse gas standpoint, but there are lots of opportunities to do more,” Bonnie explained. “Looking for ways that we can make it work for producers and for the environment at the same time is a critical part of the approach here.”

The farm visit was part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in Rural America Event Series. During the visit, the spotlight was on California Dairies, Inc., a lead partner in one of the 81 RCPP projects. Maddox Dairy is serving as a pilot dairy for this initiative and is exploring innovative approaches to reduce methane emissions from dairy cattle through the use of feed additives. Bonnie highlighted the importance of voluntary, incentive-based strategies, partnerships, and market-driven approaches in tackling climate challenges.

“If it doesn’t pencil for the producer, it’s not going to pencil for the environment,” Bonnie noted. “So doing this in a way that maintains agricultural productivity, that maintains economic viability, even as we promote sustainability, is critical.”

Conservation investments like the one at Maddox Dairy can also serve a purpose beyond addressing environmental concerns. As interest increases in sustainably produced products, it can make American products more attractive in the marketplace.

“This will help us with consumers in the U.S. It’ll help us internationally as well, creating markets for U.S. dairy,” said Bonnie. “U.S. Dairy has been a leader in this for a long, long time and there’s been a tremendous amount of innovation. What you see here, is more of that.”

Listen to the interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West