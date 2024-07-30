Consequences of No New Farm Bill

The farm bill is already a year late, the stakes are high, and time is running out. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) released its Market Intel Analysis of the consequences of not finishing the legislation and adding another extension of the 2018 bill.

While crop insurance is a permanent program, it does need improvements to make it more affordable for all farmers. Plus, the fixed statutory reference prices that were set in 2014 don’t account for unforeseen market forces like the inflation levels of recent years. Also, by delaying the farm bill another year, Congress would be delaying help that could slow the consolidation rate of dairy farms.

The farm bill’s conservation programs are defined by a fixed amount of money being available, and like the safety net programs, their value gets eroded by high inflation. The farm bill is also a chance to increase research funding and enhance U.S. food security.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.