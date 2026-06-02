Connie Conway

California Agriculture Faces Growing Challenges—But Is Washington Finally Listening?

California farmers are battling rising costs, burdensome regulations, water uncertainty, and increasing pressure from policies that many believe threaten the future of agriculture in the Golden State. During a recent visit to California, USDA Farm Service Agency Executive Director Connie Conway sat down with The Ag Meter’s Nick Papagni to discuss what the federal government is doing to support growers, why specialty crop funding matters, and why she believes California agriculture deserves far more attention from state leaders.

In this candid conversation, Conway doesn’t hold back. Drawing on her experience as a former county supervisor, state legislator, member of Congress, and now a leader within the USDA, she shares her perspective on the challenges facing farmers today and why she believes agriculture remains the backbone of California’s economy.

From federal funding programs and specialty crop support to food security, water concerns, and the future of farming in California, Conway offers valuable insight into the issues that matter most to growers.

Read the highlights below, then be sure to listen to the full interview with Nick Papagni and Connie Conway to hear her complete thoughts on the future of California agriculture and the role USDA programs are playing to keep farmers farming.

Conclusion: Why This Conversation Matters

Whether you agree with Conway’s views or not, one thing is clear: California agriculture is at a crossroads. Farmers continue to face mounting economic and regulatory challenges while remaining responsible for producing much of the nation’s food supply. Conway argues that stronger support, better policies, and continued collaboration between growers and government agencies will be essential to preserving the future of farming in California.

The discussion goes far beyond funding announcements. Conway shares personal stories, insights from her years in public service, and her perspective on why agriculture deserves a larger voice in policy decisions at every level of government.

Don’t miss the full interview with Nick Papagni and Connie Conway. Hear firsthand her thoughts on specialty crop funding, California regulations, food security, water policy, and what the USDA is doing to help keep farmers farming. The complete conversation provides valuable insight for farmers, ranchers, agricultural businesses, and anyone who cares about the future of America’s food supply.

Listen to the full interview on The Ag Meter and stay connected for more conversations with the leaders shaping the future of agriculture.

Connie Conway: USDA Focused on Keeping California Farmers Farming