Congressional Effort Seeks to Address H-2A Wage Concerns for U.S. Farmers

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has voiced concern about the increasing H-2A wage and its impact on family farmers. Seventy-five U.S. House of Representatives members penned a letter to the House and Senate appropriations committees, expressing apprehensions about the surging Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) in the H-2A program. The lawmakers highlight the AEWR as more than doubling since 2005, reaching a national average of $17.55 an hour in 2024. “We request that an upcoming government funding vehicle prohibit funds from being used to implement a wage increase or otherwise freeze the H-2A wage rates at January 2023 levels,” the lawmakers state in the letter.

In their letter, the representatives emphasize the financial strain imposed on farm operations by the escalating AEWR, particularly for smaller operations. The lawmakers point to an uneven playing field for wages. Michigan was highlighted as an example, where the AEWR will be $18.50 an hour. At the same time, Canada is paying agricultural workers closer to $11 an hour. The letter highlights the potential dire consequences, including farm closures and increased consumer costs, if action is not taken.

Several agricultural associations have voiced support for addressing the H-2A wage. “In the absence of true reforms to modernize an outdated system, congressional leaders should deliver this short-term relief immediately,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation President. Cathy Burns, CEO of the International Fresh Produce Association, also commended the bipartisan effort, stating that immediate action is crucial to prevent further farm losses in America.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West