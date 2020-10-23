White House in Washington, DC, USA

Negotiations have been continuing this week between the White House and Democratic Congressional Leadership. Legislators are working to come to an agreement on the next COVID-19 relief package. Vice President of Washington Operations for the National Cotton Council, Reece Langley said that any relief legislation likely won’t come until after November 3.

“While they seem to be making progress, given that the upcoming election is less than two weeks away, it seems unlikely that Congress will be able to consider any potential agreement before the election,” Langley noted. “In the meantime, Senate Republicans are considering two smaller, more targeted relief packages…However, it’s unlikely that either of those packages will move through the Senate since there’s not bipartisan support.”

Listen to the radio report below.

Congress Working Towards Next Comprehensive COVID-19 Relief Package

