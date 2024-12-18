Congress Advances Farm Bill Extension and Aid Package

Congress is working to finalize a year-end government funding package that includes a one-year extension of the farm bill and billions of dollars in economic and disaster assistance. This bipartisan move aims to address challenges in the declining farm economy and support agricultural communities recovering from recent natural disasters.

The proposed package, titled the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2025, was unveiled on Tuesday evening. Agriculture organizations, including the National Farmers Union (NFU) and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), have strongly advocated for swift action to secure aid before the year’s end.

Relief for Struggling Farmers

“The strength of our organization is you, our members,” said NFU in a recent statement. Over the weekend, NFU urged its members to contact Congress and demand immediate assistance. According to NFU, this collective effort has played a pivotal role in advancing the package. The funding proposal includes provisions to help farmers and ranchers rebuild from natural disasters such as floods, wildfires, and droughts, while also addressing broader economic hardships in the agricultural sector.

The American Farm Bureau Federation also emphasized the importance of maintaining support for agricultural producers during these challenging times. “This extension is critical to ensure the continued stability of the nation’s food supply and rural economies,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall.

Farm Bill Extension

The one-year extension of the farm bill provides a temporary safety net while lawmakers continue negotiating a comprehensive, long-term reauthorization. The current farm bill, originally passed in 2018, expired on September 30, 2023. Without an extension, many vital programs risk disruption, including crop insurance, conservation programs, and rural development initiatives.

Farm groups have expressed concern about the impact of the delay in passing a new farm bill. The NFU highlighted the need for updated policies to reflect modern challenges, such as climate resilience and market volatility. Still, the organization welcomed the temporary extension as a necessary step to prevent immediate gaps in coverage.

Call to Action

Agricultural advocates are urging stakeholders to make their voices heard. The NFU continues to rally its members, encouraging them to contact their representatives and urge a “yes” vote on the proposed package.

“We are working tirelessly to get this deal done, but we still need your help to get this across the finish line,” the NFU stated.

What’s Next?

Congress faces a tight timeline to pass the funding package before the government’s current funding authorization expires. The inclusion of agricultural aid in the broader appropriations bill reflects the pressing nature of the challenges faced by rural communities.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.