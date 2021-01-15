Comprehensive Publication on California Rangeland Available from UC ANR

The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources (UC ANR) has released a new publication on rangeland. The Ecology and Management of Annual Rangeland Series is a 200-page publication that’s made available for free download from the UC ANR catalog page. The document is a comprehensive report that includes information from the UC system, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as other agencies and other universities.

The publication is broken down into nine different parts. The categories include Mediterranean climate, ecological history, soils, history of range livestock production, range plant growth and development, vegetation change and ecosystem services, livestock production, grazing management, and vegetation management. The series has been under development for a decade, with UC Cooperative Extension rangeland specialist emeritus Mel George leading the effort. The new series summarizes the most important information found in a searchable archive of 700 rangeland publications.

