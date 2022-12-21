Community Food Project Investment

Making an investment in community food projects. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) announced an investment of nearly $10 million through the Community Food Projects Competitive Grants Program (CFPCGP). This funding, made possible through the American Rescue Plan Act, bolsters USDA’s food and nutrition security efforts by promoting communities’ self-reliance in providing for their community members’ unique food needs.

Community food projects, powered by a network of stakeholders from across the food system, support small to medium farmers, producers, and processors in urban, rural, tribal, and insular areas. The program supports local food markets to fully benefit the community, increase food and nutrition security, and stimulate local economies. It aims to increase community self-reliance by promoting comprehensive responses to local food access, and farm and nutrition issues; meeting specific state, and local neighborhood food and agricultural needs including providing operating equipment; planning for long-term solutions; and creating innovative marketing activities that mutually benefit agricultural producers and low-income consumers.

