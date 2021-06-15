Common Plant Pests and Diseases for a Favorite Culinary Herb

Some common plants pests and diseases for a favorite culinary herb. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Basil Growing in a Hydroponic Greenhouse

Basil is one of the most popular culinary herbs to grow, thanks to its fragrance and delicious flavor. It’s also one of the easiest herbs to grow, so when your basil plants start to die, you wonder what’s happening.

There are quite a few critters eager to nibble on your herbs, such as aphids, cut worms, flea beetles, Grasshoppers, nematodes, slugs & snails. When prevention isn’t enough, try spraying critters with blasts of water, insecticides, or controlling them with Diatomaceous Earth of Neem oil.

Inviting birds into your garden will also help. Especially with a grasshopper invasion.

Dealing with basil diseases can also be frustrating. Knowing diseases infect basil plants help you stay vigilant and proactive. Some common diseases include: Cercospora Leaf Spot, Downy Mildew, and Gray Mold.

Watch for signs of a problem and remember to have proper air circulation around your basil plants.

