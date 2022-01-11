Some common pests that pose a threat to your Strawberry crop. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Strawberry plants are one of the easiest fruit plants to add to your garden, but that doesn’t mean you won’t encounter common strawberry pests and diseases.

The pests that love to feast on your berries are aphids, army worms, Japanese Beetles, loopers, slugs, weevils, thrips, and strawberry spider mites. If left untreated, all of these pests can completely destroy your strawberry crop.

Look for natural or organic methods for ridding these pests from your garden. Avoid using chemical sprays because they also kill off the natural and beneficial insects that you need in your garden.

Keeping your garden bed clean and free of weeds, garden trash, and debris to deter unwelcome critters. Unfortunately pests and diseases love those berries as much as we do.

On tomorrow’s program, will discuss the common diseases you’ll want to watch out for when growing your strawberry crop.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

