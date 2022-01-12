Some common diseases that pose a threat to your Strawberry crop. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

There are 5 common diseases that can cause big problems for your Strawberry plants, and if they become infected, the plants could die.

One bacterial disease that’s tough to get rid of is Angular Leaf Spot. It’s smart only to plant certified disease-free stock and to rotate your crops.

Anthracnose is a fungal disease that causes round black or light gray lesions on leaves, and dark brown or black, circular lesions on the stems. Anthracnose is one of the most common strawberry diseases, and also hard to control.

Gray Mold causes strawberry blossoms to turn brown and die. It also causes rotting patches on the fruit.

Leaf Scorch is a fungal disease that causes irregular dark purple or brown blotches on the upper leaf surfaces.

If Powdery Mildew takes over your plants in a severe form, your plants might produce no fruits at all.

Learn about preventative measures against these diseases. And stay on top of cleaning up your garden, as well as appropriate spacing, watering, and fertilizing.

