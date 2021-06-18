backyard weeds

Common Backyard Weeds That You Can Actually Eat

Some common backyard weeds that you can actually eat.

Dandelions

Backyard weeds are on eye sore and a nuisance.  But one way of getting rid of them is adding them to you dinner plate! Whether you have a large yard, a raised-bed garden, or even a simpler container garden, chances are you’ll have at least a few of these common plants around to choose from.

  • Purslane is one of them that’s usually spotted at the crack of asphalt. However, it’s packed with nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids. It blends well in a salad with feta cheese and olives.
  • Before mowing over dandelions, cook these like spinach or dip in a tempura batter and fry. They are full of vitamins A, C, and K.
  • Chickweed has a taste similar to parsley.
  • If you’re fortunate to forage Sourgrass, this common weed has a lemony flavor, making them a fine choice for garnishing seafood dishes. You can also chop a few stems to add a citrus burst to ceviches.

Other backyard weeds that make edible garnishes include:  Sumac, Wild Mustard, and Lambsquarter.

