Some common backyard weeds that you can actually eat. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Dandelions

Backyard weeds are on eye sore and a nuisance. But one way of getting rid of them is adding them to you dinner plate! Whether you have a large yard, a raised-bed garden, or even a simpler container garden, chances are you’ll have at least a few of these common plants around to choose from.

Purslane is one of them that’s usually spotted at the crack of asphalt. However, it’s packed with nutrients and omega-3 fatty acids. It blends well in a salad with feta cheese and olives.

Before mowing over dandelions, cook these like spinach or dip in a tempura batter and fry. They are full of vitamins A, C, and K.

Chickweed has a taste similar to parsley.

If you’re fortunate to forage Sourgrass, this common weed has a lemony flavor, making them a fine choice for garnishing seafood dishes. You can also chop a few stems to add a citrus burst to ceviches.

Other backyard weeds that make edible garnishes include: Sumac, Wild Mustard, and Lambsquarter.

