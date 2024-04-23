Commodity Groups Object to Petition Related to Duties on Herbicides

Six major commodity groups oppose Corteva Agribusiness’s petition for antidumping and countervailing duties on 2,4-D imports from India and China. The organizations argue that such duties could restrict farmers’ access to critical herbicide supplies. With farming costs increasing and crop values declining, additional tariffs on critical inputs would exacerbate growers’ financial strain.

In a letter sent to the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), the groups stressed that farmers, as price takers, would bear the brunt of this dispute between multinational companies. They urge the ITC to vote against advancing the petition, warning of herbicide supply shortages and economic repercussions for rural communities. Despite acknowledging Corteva’s contributions to agricultural technology, they emphasize the necessity of multiple suppliers to ensure farmers can effectively plant and harvest crops. The ITC is set to decide on the case’s preliminary stage on May 17.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West