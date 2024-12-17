Commodity Groups Advocate for Economic Assistance Amid Farm Bill Delays

Farmers across the United States are facing growing financial pressures, and commodity groups are stepping up their calls for economic assistance as Congress continues to deliberate on a new farm bill. Organizations representing a wide array of crops and livestock have expressed concern over declining farm incomes, rising production costs, and the uncertainty stemming from the expiration of the previous farm bill in September 2023.

Calls for Congressional Action

More than 300 agricultural organizations, including the American Farm Bureau Federation, the National Corn Growers Association, and the American Soybean Association, have urged Congress to finalize a comprehensive farm bill before the end of the year. These groups emphasize that farm operations, especially family-run businesses, need robust federal support to weather ongoing economic challenges.

“Without meaningful investments in commodity programs and crop insurance, many farms could face significant financial strain heading into 2025,” a coalition statement warned.

The farm bill, which is typically renewed every five years, funds critical programs including crop subsidies, disaster assistance, nutrition programs, and conservation initiatives. While a temporary extension was enacted to prevent a lapse in funding, it is set to expire at the end of December 2024, increasing the pressure on lawmakers to act swiftly.

Ten of the largest agricultural organizations advocating for Congressional action on economic assistance and the farm bill include: American Farm Bureau Federation, National Corn Growers Association, American Soybean Association, National Farmers Union, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, United Fresh Produce Association (now part of International Fresh Produce Association), U.S. Dairy Export Council, National Milk Producers Federation, and American Sugar Alliance.

Economic Challenges Mount

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects a 4.4% decline in farm income for 2024, marking the second consecutive year of reduced earnings. Farmers are also grappling with elevated costs for fertilizers, fuel, and other inputs, alongside weather-related disruptions that have impacted yields.

Commodity-specific concerns are also driving the push for aid. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, groups representing corn, soybean, and dairy producers highlighted significant revenue losses, prompting targeted financial assistance. While some sectors have rebounded, others continue to struggle with volatile market conditions and global trade disruptions.

The Role of the Farm Bill

The farm bill serves as a safety net for the agricultural sector, ensuring that farmers have access to essential support during periods of economic uncertainty. However, with the expiration of the 2018 Farm Bill and delays in passing its replacement, many farmers are operating without the security these programs provide.

Looking Ahead

While the temporary extension of the farm bill has provided a short-term solution, farmers and their advocates stress that a more comprehensive and long-term approach is necessary. The agriculture community hopes that Congress will prioritize passing a robust farm bill that addresses the diverse needs of farmers, from commodity price protections to conservation incentives.

As the clock ticks toward the end of 2024, the outcome of these deliberations will significantly impact the financial stability of American agriculture for years to come. Farmers and commodity groups alike remain steadfast in their message: timely economic assistance is not just a request—it is a necessity for the future of U.S. farming.

Commodity Groups Advocate for Economic Assistance Amid Farm Bill Delays