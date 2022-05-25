Commodity Container Assistance Program Taking Applications

Applications are being accepted for the Commodity Container Assistance Program (CCAP) aimed at addressing ongoing logistical challenges. Market disruptions continue to be an issue for agricultural exporters. Availability of shipping containers remains an obstacle for U.S. ag products in reaching their intended markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) program includes a partnership with the Port of Oakland in California and the Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA). The NWSA is a marine cargo operating partnership between the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma in Washington State. USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) will provide per-container payments through the program to help relieve some of the financial burden and help facilitate more timely movement of American goods.

“Both the Port of Oakland and the NWSA in Seattle have been identified as key gateways for American-grown agricultural commodities, and each has experienced significant challenges with the flow of containerized agricultural commodities and products,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “While USDA’s per-container reimbursements will not cover the full cost of moving and storing shipping containers, the assistance provided will help ensure American-grown agricultural products can once again efficiently move through supply chains to reach global markets.”

FSA will be offering payments to agricultural companies and cooperatives based upon the location of the port and the type of shipping container. Payments of $200 per container for dry containers and $400 per container for refrigerated shipping containers will be made to eligible owners or designated marketing agents for U.S. agricultural goods.

Payments will be based on the number of eligible shipping containers utilized between March 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, from the Port of Oakland or the NWSA in Seattle to ship ag products to their designated markets on container ships. All applications must be submitted by January 31, 2023. Applicants will need to complete the form, Commodity Container Assistance Program (CCAP) Application and submit it to the FSA National Office via email.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West