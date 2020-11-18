Comment Period Open Until November 24 for Organic Cannabis

The California Department of Food and Agriculture has regulatory information for the certification of cannabis that is comparable to the National Organic Program. The OCal Program is a statewide certification program that will establish and enforce comparable-to-organic standards for cannabis production. Last week CDFA released the modified proposed regulations for the program.

The announcement of the modified regulations marks the official start of a third public comment period. Anyone interested in submitting comments on the proposed cannabis regulations is encouraged to submit feedback by 11:59 pm on Tuesday, November 24. The OCal Program ensures cannabis products with the OCal seal are certified to be in compliance of the consistent, uniform standards comparable to the National Organic Program.

