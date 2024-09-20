Comment Period Closes Sept 30 for National Organic Standards Board Meeting

The National Organic Standards Board is set to meet in Portland, Oregon from October 22nd through 24th to discuss changes to the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances and Organic Policies. The upcoming meeting will be held both in person and broadcasted online via Zoom. The public can give feedback either by submitting written comments or speaking directly during public webinars

The deadlines to register for oral comments or submit written comments are both on September 30th. Public comments will also be accepted via online webinars that will be held Tuesday, October 15th and Thursday, October 17th.

Thirteen (13) livestock materials and ten (10) crop materials are up for review, including parasiticides and horticultural oils. To participate in the process, written feedback can be submitted at regulations.gov or comments can be delivered directly by registering to speak during the virtual webinars.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West