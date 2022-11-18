A look at trends in ag equipment sales. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Combine harvester sales showed double-digit gains during October in North America. The Association of Equipment Manufacturers says all tractor sales fell in the U.S. and Canada. The latest AEM report says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the third time since April.

Total farm tractor sales fell 11 percent in October when compared to last year. The biggest drop took place in the sub-40 horsepower category, which fell almost 24 percent. Self-propelled combine sales grew 77 percent to 1,678 units sold. All ag tractor segments above 40 horsepower grew as well, led by a 25 percent rise in 100-plus HP units. Total farm tractor sales are down 14 percent year-to-date, a slight improvement over the prior month. U.S. combine sales are up 16 percent year-to-date.

The only segments in Canada that showed growth were four-wheel-drive tractors up 19 percent and combine harvesters up 33 percent.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land of Ours program here.

Combine Sales Rise While Tractor Sales Drop in October

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.