Colleges Recruit New Students at 2022 World Ag Expo

Avoiding the hot California sun in the Education Pavilion at the 2022 World Ag Expo, Cal Poly Pomona students promoted their university and programs to students visiting their booth. These students shared their college experiences with all that will listen with the hopes to convince more people to attend their institution.

The World Ag Expo is a massive event that hosts hundreds of vendors focused on aspects of the agriculture industry ranging from technology to animal feed to new practices. Among these vendors, agricultural colleges and education organizations gather in the Education Pavilion to spread the message of agricultural education. Participants in this activity include Arianda Cass, a graduate student studying agricultural education, and Rachel Murphy, an undergraduate student studying dietetics.

These students serve as Cal Poly Pomona Ag Ambassadors. A team that focuses on educational projects and connecting with local high schools to teach them about agriculture and the potential at Cal Poly Pomona. Cass and Murphy are dedicated to their team and enjoy being involved in their majors because of the engaging experiences they gain from them.

“When we say learn by doing, we really do mean learn by doing,” Cass said. “There is never a moment where you’re not out in your field, getting your hands-on experience and doing the actual industry standard.”

The programs at Cal Poly Pomona are dedicated to more than just memorization of concepts. They focus on applying these ideas in practical examples and allowing students to experience the applications firsthand. The lessons being learned relate directly to food and fiber production.

“It’s more than just the college course,” Rachel said. “It affects society, it affects our health, it affects our well-being. So, learning about food science, or my major in specific, it really captures all aspects of life, and being an Ag Ambassador, I get to be reminded of that all the time.”

The Ag Ambassadors continued by explaining the value of learning about food production on the college level. Not only do they gain a more practical understanding of the industry, but these students gain useful soft skills, networking abilities, and a supportive community. The strength generated from these agricultural leaders will go on to support the agriculture industry moving forward.