Collard Greens are Incredibly Agreeable Plants to Grow

Collards are incredibly agreeable plants to grow. And, they work well in hot southern climates as well as chilly northern states.

Dark, leafy greens are the mainstay in stuff-that’s-good-for-you lists, and collards are just that. They’re in the same family as other well-established health food powerhouses like broccoli and kale. Collards are rich in vitamins and minerals and also have a lot of fiber and a notable amount of protein.

Collard greens grow great when they have full sun, rich soil and plenty of moisture. They get large, so once seedlings pop up, they should be thinned to about 18 inches apart. If you’re planting loads, the rows should be spaced two to three feet apart. It’s not a bad idea to give them compost tea every couple of weeks.

The best companion plants to grow with collards include any number of fresh herbs and stuff from the onion family. Just keep them far away from strawberries or pole beans.

