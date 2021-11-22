Some cold hardy succulents to plant for year-round color. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Succulent season doesn’t end when summer does. There’s a slew of these pretty plants that can take as much cold as winter can dish out. Plant them outdoors for year-round color.

‘Spring Beauty’ Sempervivum, also known as a hen-and-chick plant, is known for its gray-green rosettes that turn plum-colored when the temperatures drop. These natives of the mountains of southern Europe can endure temperatures of 50 below. So you have no excuse for killing them.

Another cold hardy succulent is the Lime Twister Sedum. It grows sprawling mounds of variegated white and green leaves that get tinged in red in the cool weather of spring and fall.

Red Carpet Sedum is a low-growing groundcover that sprawls in a thick mat of stems and leaves that turn burgundy in the fall and stay red all winter, bringing color to the garden when everything else is dead.

Sedum Spurium can take temperatures as low as 40 degrees below zero. It produces tiny, star-shaped pink flowers that butterflies adore.

Listen to Cathy Isom’s This Land of Ours program here.

Cold Hardy Succulents to Plant for Year-Round Color