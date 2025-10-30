The October 30 edition of the AgNet News Hour spotlighted one of the most promising voices in California’s agricultural education — Cody Jacobson, Dean of Agriculture and Industrial Technology at Merced College. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill described Jacobson as a “boots-on-the-ground” leader who bridges the gap between traditional farming and the future of ag technology.

Jacobson, who still farms more than 100 acres of almonds in La Grande, told listeners that real-world experience shapes everything he does as an educator. “I’m a farmer first,” he said. “That’s why when we teach, it’s not just theory — it’s what’s happening right now in the field.” Jacobson also raises sheep and comes from a family of livestock producers, giving him deep roots in Central Valley agriculture.

At Merced College, Jacobson oversees one of the state’s most diverse agriculture programs, spanning animal science, ag business, crop and plant science, horticulture, mechanized ag, and ag education. He also leads a rapidly growing Ag Tech Program, which trains students for emerging roles in precision farming, automation, and food processing. “We’re building the workforce California agriculture will depend on,” Jacobson explained. “Whether it’s digital literacy, equipment operation, or AI-driven ag systems — our students are ready to step into those jobs right away.”

The college is now constructing a cutting-edge Ag Innovation Center, which will feature a meat processing facility, tree-nut and produce processing labs, a nutrition and product-development center, and a retail farm market. The facility will house optical sorters, robotic palletizers, autonomous conveyors, and advanced quality-control tools — giving students the hands-on experience they need to meet the industry’s rising demand for tech-skilled workers.

Jacobson emphasized that his mission goes beyond teaching technology — it’s about preserving agriculture itself. “If we take away farming, small towns like La Grande will disappear,” he said. “Our job is to make sure the next generation knows how vital agriculture is to California’s future.”

A proud FFA and 4-H alumnus, Jacobson credits those programs for shaping his leadership path and continues to recruit students through FFA and high-school outreach. “You don’t have to grow up on a farm to love farming,” he said. “FFA teaches communication, leadership, and respect — skills that help in every career.”

Papagni closed the show calling Jacobson “one of the best guests we’ve had all year,” and McGill agreed: “What they’re building at Merced College is the blueprint for keeping California farming strong.”

