The 2025 California table grape season is off to a strong start, beginning in the Coachella Valley and now picking up pace in the San Joaquin Valley. According to Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, favorable weather conditions and solid early demand are setting the stage for a productive and high-quality harvest.

Coachella and San Joaquin Kick Off Table Grape Season

Early Harvest Success in Coachella

California’s table grape season traditionally kicks off in the Coachella Valley, where growers benefit from the region’s early harvest window. Ian LeMay noted that the 2025 season followed suit, with good fruit movement and strong market demand marking the early weeks.

“Every year Coachella has good fruit movement and good demand,” LeMay said. “They’re beginning to ramp down at this point depending upon growers’ harvest schedules.”

Most growers in Coachella are expected to wrap up harvest within the next week.

San Joaquin Valley Enters Full Production

The focus has now shifted to the San Joaquin Valley, California’s central grape-producing region. First reports of harvest in the valley came in around June 23, a few days ahead of the historical average start date of July 4.

“We’re in full force, and most—if not all—growers have crews in the field and are pulling that great California table grape from the vineyard,” said LeMay.

This early start provides a solid runway for sustained harvest operations in the region.

Weather Brings Ideal Growing Conditions

Winter brought much-needed chill hours and rain, supporting strong vine health heading into spring. As the season progressed, moderate spring and early summer temperatures promoted even grape development and ripening.

The result? Grapes with excellent maturity and premium Brix levels, a key indicator of sugar content and flavor quality.

Harvest to Continue Through Early December

Looking ahead, California’s table grape harvest will continue through early December, providing a steady stream of fresh, high-quality grapes to domestic and international markets.

With favorable conditions and active field crews, growers are optimistic that 2025 will be a standout year for the industry.

Reported by: Lorrie Boyer, AgNet West