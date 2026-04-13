The AgNet News Hour spotlighted two major Central Valley events—the upcoming Clovis Rodeo and the continued growth of World Ag Expo—showcasing the strong connection between agriculture, community, and industry innovation.

The show first featured Clovis Rodeo board member Ronnie Dunbar, who shared details about the 112th annual event set for April 22–26. The rodeo continues to be one of the premier Western events in California, drawing tens of thousands of attendees and top competitors from across the country.

“We’ll have close to 700 cowboys here,” Dunbar said. “We try to bring the best animals to bring the best athletes.”

The event spans multiple days and includes everything from professional rodeo competitions to concerts and family-friendly activities. Dunbar emphasized that preparation is a year-round effort, with planning beginning shortly after each year’s rodeo concludes.

“It’s a year-round process,” he said. “Come January, we’re all in.”

Beyond entertainment, the rodeo plays a major role in supporting the local economy and community. With an estimated $30 million economic impact, the event benefits local businesses, nonprofits, and tourism throughout the region.

“We give back almost $4 million to the community,” Dunbar said.

The conversation also highlighted the importance of maintaining traditions like rodeo while continuing to attract new audiences. From longtime attendees to first-time visitors, the goal is to create an engaging and memorable experience.

“If you’ve never been… you’ll come back again after you go,” Dunbar said.

The episode also featured Megan Lausten, Assistant General Manager of the International Agri-Center, who discussed the success and future of World Ag Expo—one of the largest agricultural trade shows in the world.

Lausten noted that the 2026 event brought together more than 1,200 exhibitors, nearly 100,000 attendees, and participants from over 80 countries, reflecting the global importance of agriculture and ag technology.

“We have about 25 full-time staff that works on the show year-round,” Lausten said.

Planning for the event is an extensive process, with large equipment and exhibits arriving weeks in advance. Lausten explained that preparation begins months ahead of the show to ensure a smooth and successful experience for both exhibitors and attendees.

“We start seeing movement on our grounds a couple weeks prior to the show,” she said.

In addition to World Ag Expo, the International Agri-Center hosts events year-round, including educational programs, equipment shows, and community activities designed to connect people with agriculture.

Looking ahead, Lausten shared that 2027 will mark the 60th anniversary of World Ag Expo, with plans already underway to make the milestone event even more impactful.

“We’re looking forward to 2027… it’s really something to celebrate,” she said.

Together, both interviews highlighted the vital role events like the Clovis Rodeo and World Ag Expo play in strengthening agriculture’s connection to communities while showcasing innovation and tradition side by side.

Listen to the full interview below or on your favorite podcast app.

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