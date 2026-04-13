Ron Dunbar

The excitement is building in California’s Central Valley as the iconic Clovis Rodeo returns for its 112th year, promising a week packed with action, entertainment, and deep-rooted Western tradition. In a lively interview with host “the Ag Meter, Nick Papagni, longtime board member and former president Ronnie Dunbar shared what makes this event one of the premier rodeos in the United States.

A Year-Round Effort for a World-Class Event

Putting on the Clovis Rodeo isn’t a once-a-year task—it’s a year-round commitment. Planning begins immediately after the previous rodeo ends, with leadership meetings starting in May and preparations ramping up through the fall. By January, the team is fully engaged.

Dunbar credits a dedicated board of directors for helping execute such a massive production, but emphasizes that passion for the rodeo and the community is what truly drives the event’s success.

A Full Week of Non-Stop Action

Running April 22–26, the Clovis Rodeo delivers something for everyone:

Wednesday: Extreme Bulls + concert

Extreme Bulls + concert Thursday–Friday: Full PRCA rodeo performances + live music

Full PRCA rodeo performances + live music Weekend: Championship events and finals

Each day brings in nearly 10,000 fans, with top-tier athletes competing across events like bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and steer wrestling. In total, around 700 competitors and 200 animals take part, ensuring elite-level competition.

Sunday’s finals provide a thrilling conclusion, where champions are crowned and top prize money is awarded.

More Than Rodeo: A Community Tradition

What truly sets the Clovis Rodeo apart is its commitment to giving back. The organization contributes nearly $400,000 annually to local nonprofits, making it a community-driven event fans are proud to support.

Beyond that, the rodeo generates an estimated $30 million economic impact for the region. Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses all benefit from the influx of nearly 50,000 attendees throughout the week.

Dunbar highlights the strong partnership with the City of Clovis as a key factor in the rodeo’s continued growth and success.

Family-Friendly and Affordable

Despite its size and prestige, the Clovis Rodeo remains focused on being family-friendly and accessible. Organizers work hard to keep ticket and concession prices reasonable, ensuring families can attend without breaking the bank.

From mutton busting for young kids to high-stakes bull riding, the event offers entertainment for every age group. As Dunbar puts it, the goal is simple: create an experience that keeps people coming back year after year.

A Must-See Experience

For first-time attendees, Dunbar promises three hours of nonstop action. From the intensity of an eight-second bull ride to the skill of timed events, there’s never a dull moment.

His advice? “Be a cowboy for a day.”

Whether you show up in full Western gear or just come as you are, the Clovis Rodeo welcomes everyone. And if history is any indication, one visit is all it takes to turn newcomers into lifelong fans.

Get Your Tickets Now

With seats filling quickly, fans are encouraged to secure tickets as soon as possible:

👉 Website: ClovisRodeo.com

👉 Ticket Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 9 AM – 5 PM

Dunbar strongly advises purchasing directly from the official website to avoid third-party sellers.

Don’t Miss the Full Interview

This blog only scratches the surface. To hear the full conversation between Nick “Ag Meter” Papagni and Ronnie Dunbar, including behind-the-scenes insights, personal stories, and what makes this rodeo truly special, be sure to tune in to the full interview.

Clovis Rodeo 112: Tradition, Thrills & Community Impact