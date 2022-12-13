Climate-Smart Pilot Projects Receive Additional $325 Million Investment

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing an additional $325 million in climate-smart pilot projects. A total of 71 projects are receiving support from the second round of funding through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities effort. USDA’s total investment in the program has now surpassed $3.1 billion. Projects funded through the latest announcement bring the total to 141 selected projects under the program.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the goal of the program is “expand markets for climate-smart commodities and ensure that small and underserved producers reap the benefits of these market opportunities.” Several agricultural groups also expressed support for the announcement, as being integral to furthering climate-smart farming practices.

The Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities projects cover various practices and approaches. Project investment will help to support the development of market opportunities for producers of climate-smart commodities. “We are pleased that the Climate Smart Commodities partnerships support local leadership, partnerships, and collaborations. This is a key strategy for empowering producers and developing innovative long-term climate solutions that work for the community,” said National Association of Conservation Districts CEO Jeremy Peters.

USDA received over 1,000 proposals from more than 700 entities, requesting more than $20 billion between both of the funding pools. The second funding pool was particularly focused on innovative climate-smart pilot projects emphasizing services and support for underserved producers. USDA expects overall investments to expand hundreds of markets and revenue streams for farmers and ranchers.

“Effectively expanding climate-friendly systems will require purchase programs, infrastructure, and equipment support, as well as market support,” said Cathy Day, climate policy coordinator for the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition. “Such programs can ensure that farmers who already grow highly diversified systems with continuous or permanent living cover, and who integrate livestock into their cropping systems, will be able to find good returns for their climate-friendly products.”

