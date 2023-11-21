Climate-Smart Ag Incentives Available to Growers

Pilot projects through the Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provide valuable support to producers. Director of Technical and Regulatory Affairs for the California Walnut Board & Commission, Joshua Rahm noted that the program can be particularly valuable for walnut growers. One particular project called “A Vibrant Future” and funded with $15 million in support, presents an opportunity for farmers.

Rahm highlights the program’s broader goals, stating, “The USDA Climate-Smart Pilot Programs aim to facilitate the implementation of climate-smart production practices and develop robust tools for measurement, verification, traceability, and marketing of climate-smart commodities.” This initiative operates through industry partnerships, offering a collaborative approach to addressing challenges faced by the walnut industry.

Participating growers will have the chance to trial various practices over a four-year commitment. Rahm emphasizes, “Each grower is expected to commit to the implementation of one climate-smart practice, making orchards available for data collection no more than twice a year.” The practices include short-season cover crops, nutrient management, residue and tillage management, alley cropping, water management, as well as soil amendments and mulches.

The program extends benefits to participants, including personalized implementation plans, access to certified crop advisors and sustainability consultants, along with a subscription to a software data platform. Additionally, farmers can receive a partial offset of direct costs related to the implementation of climate-smart practices. Participants will receive a modest cash incentive, and their farm data will be anonymized and aggregated for benchmarking purposes.

Rahm said the Vibrant Future pilot project comes at an important time for the industry. The Healthy Soils Program from the California Department of Food and Agriculture has lost some of its funding and has been an integral program for walnut growers. This project from USDA can help fill in with important support for growers looking to implement certain production practices. “I strongly encourage all walnut growers take advantage of it in order to help offset costs for their operations and some of these practices,” Rahm noted.

Listen to the interview below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West