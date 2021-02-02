Climate Goals Established by President Biden Executive Orders

President Joe Biden has established a set of climate goals through recent Executive Orders. Climate appears to be a high priority for the new administration. Several executive orders have been signed in the early days of the Biden administration addressing climate change on multiple fronts. One of the orders calls for the collection of feedback from the agriculture sector regarding ways for better collaboration. Biden has indicated a desire to improve federal programs to help boost the adoption of climate-smart agricultural practices.

“NCBA looks forward to working with President Biden and his Administration as they recognize the positive role agriculture plays in addressing climate concerns,” said National Cattlemen’s Beef Association CEO Colin Woodall in a news release. ““We appreciate the outreach and opportunity to provide feedback, demonstrating U.S. cattle producers are the model for global, sustainable beef production.

The orders address several areas of focus to achieve the climate goals. Actions will be taking to conserve natural resources, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect climate research, and improve renewable energy infrastructure. One of the executive orders commits to the 30 by 30 pledge that California Governor Gavin Newsom subscribed to last Fall. The Biden Administration will now be working to conserve 30 percent of land and 30 percent of ocean waters by 2030 on a national level. Much of the agricultural community have noted that the climate goals are ambitious. Industry members have also expressed their willingness to work with the Biden Administration as a partner in achieving desired outcomes.

“It’s crucial that as new strategies are implemented our leaders listen to the people who will be affected the most. While the president has invited us to the table, we’d like to invite him to the table we’ve already set through the Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance,” American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall said in a statement. “We stand ready to work with the administration on science-based, voluntary and market-driven programs.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West